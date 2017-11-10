Adhering to Iqbal’s philosophy can resolve country’s problems: Musaddiq Malik

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Musadik Malik on Thursday said Iqbal was a great philosopher and urged upon the students to follow in his footsteps and make Pakistan strong.

Addressing at the special Tabeer-e-Iqbal function at the City School Campus here at E-11, Musaddiq Malik said the challenges the country was facing today could only be addressed by strictly adhering to Iqbal’s philosophy. Musaddiq Malik said celebrating the day with national fervor and traditional zeal meant to materialize Iqbal’s dream of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.—APP

