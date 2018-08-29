Adequate wheat stock available in GB

Astore

Director Civil Supply Gilgit Baltistan Ikarmullah dispelling impression about lack of wheat in the area has said there is no wheat shortage in Gilgit Baltistan. Talking to media, the director said the department had supplied enough wheat to the upper areas of various districts of Gilgit Baltistan and people were facing no problem in this regard.

He said that wheat depots had been set up a various main points across the GB to meet future requirements and supply was continuing to these places in smooth manner. He said the department had always taken measure for facilitating people and employees had been directed to ensure that resident especially of far-flung areas faced no problem with regard to getting wheat.

He said that special teams had been constituted to raid such unscrupulous business elements and ensure commodities of life at affordable level to the people of the area. —APP

