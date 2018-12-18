Adequate supply of urea in country: Razak

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

“There is adequate supply of the urea in the country” said adviser to the Prime Minister on commerce, textile, industries & production and investments Abdul Razak Dawood while chairing a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee.

He said that the 50,000 MT urea stocks of the National Fertilizer Marketing Limited are being released to cater the demands of the Rabi season. “Another 50,000 MT of imported urea has reached Karachi port on December 14, 2018” he added.

Moreover, Economic Coordination Committee, in its meeting held today, took stock of urea demand and supply situation and has fixed the price of imported urea at Rs. 1712 per 50 kg bag for National Fertilizer Marketing Limited dealers.

