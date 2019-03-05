Adequate focus needed on agri to improve rural economy

Karachi

FPCCI Businessmen Panel Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad on Tuesday sought the government’s urgent focus on agriculture sector to improve rural economy and associated livelihoods. Ahmad Jawad, in a statement here, said policies and allocations were needed to ensure good prices for crops grown by farmers with equal attention towards minimum wastage coupled with food and nutritional security.

Risks, he said could be reduced through better implementation and monitoring of risk-mitigating policies.

Placing his great hopes on the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan” vision, Ahmad Jawad said concrete measures were expected in the coming annual budget for uplift of the agriculture sector.

Share on: WhatsApp