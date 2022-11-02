Addressing public complaints top priority: Zubair

Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Zubair Ahmad Khan has said that addressing public complaints is top priority, irregularities will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against responsible.

He expressed these view while presiding over a high level meeting held at CM office on Wednesday through video link. The meeting was attended by the Director Chief Minister complaint cell, Advisor to Chief Minister for Digital Media and other district chairmen.

The district chairmen and Chief Minister Complaint Cell gave a detailed briefing on the performance of their respective districts.

While addressing the meeting, Zubair Ahmad Khan said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is being regularly informed about the performance of Complaint Cell. Punjab Chief Minister has proved in his first 50 days that he is a public Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is giving equal importance to every district of Punjab, he added.

He further said that our effort is to solve public problems on top priority.

Chief Minister Complaint Cell offices are fully operational at the district level for the assistance and convenience of the public. All public complaints are being redressed in minimum time, he maintained.

Chairman CM Complaints Cell further said that regular training is being given to district chairman and vice-chairmen for resolution of complaints. So that complaints can be resolved efficiently and effectively.

He added that there is a strict directive from the Punjab Chief Minister that strict action will be taken against those who do not perform well or who are negligent. Chief Minister Complaint Cell is monitoring the performance of district teams on the basis of inspection, he concluded.