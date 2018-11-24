Address grievances of people

A mobile app launched by PTI government to allow the public to lodge complains against ministries, divisions and departments has received massive response. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani said more than a hundred thousand complaints had been made through the official app, which was launched only a month ago. The application, known as the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal (PCP), was intended to offer swift resolution for basic civic problems being faced by the people.

The Prime Minister surely deserved credit for providing a platform to the general public to lodge their complaints and registration of over one hundred thousand applications in just one month is indicative of the success of the move. However, the real success would be redressal of these grievances and it is to be seen how the Government comes up to the expectations of the complainants in this regard. Registration of such a large number of complaints means the government system is not working as it should. Grievances of the people should have been addressed at the level of the relevant departments and ministries which are being headed by senior bureaucrats and elected Ministers. As expected, most of the complaints relate to public dealing organizations like power and gas companies and educational and health institutions. According to the Special Assistant, just sixteen thousand complaints were resolved while eighty-six thousand were pending and it is understood that the pendency would increase with the passage of time. Therefore, an efficient mechanism will have to be evolved for quick disposal of the applications received by the PCP and this can be done by giving deadline to the concerned institutions.

