Additional salary for frontline doctors is a good move: PGMI principal

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Professor Dr Alfreed Zafar has said that the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has taken a good step by providing additional salary to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are busy in providing medical treatment to the coronavirus patients in hospitals and this step should be appreciated.

He added that the decision to pay extra salary to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from April will practically encourage these medical workers. Prof Alfreed Zafar said that serving the ailing humanity and those who fight dangerous viruses like corona should really be appreciated.

He said that here are serviceable compliments that are practically acknowledged by CM Usman Buzdar who had won over the hearts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff by taking timely action.

Prof Zafar said, “No doubt, we are facing an extraordinary situation like the rest of the world and every member of the hospitals, besides doctors, nurses and medical field, deserves rich appreciation for being raised at the government level.”

He said that credit for the measures goes to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

Al-freed Zafar said that after this decision, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will now perform their duties with greater diligence and dedication.

He expressed his hope that with the help of Allah Almighty we would soon overcome this epidemic.

He said that at the Lahore General Hospital robust operation for corona patients is being underway for everyone and from the isolation ward to treatment is available.