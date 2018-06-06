Additional police force deployed to ensure normal traffic

City Reporter

Islamabad traffic police has decided to deploy additional police personnel to keep the flow of traffic normal in Ramzan 3rd Ashra.

According to details, SSP traffic Farukh Rasheed chaired special meeting in Traffic police headquarter SP traffic ch Khalid Rasheed, DSPs and inspectors were also attended the Meeting. In 3rd Ashra of Ramzan the police personnel will be deployed around shopping malls, markets, restaurants and business outlets. 156 personnel and officers are going to perform additional duties apart from regular dut-

ies.

Its devised a comprehensive strategy to keep flow of normal, so that commuters are not forced to face problems. Islamabad traffic police is going to take strict action against people doing wrong parking and violating the traffic rules.