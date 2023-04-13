Additional IGP South Punjab, RPO DG Khan lead operations against hardcore criminals in Katcha

RAJANPUR – Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hasan, and RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj lead a grand operation being continued in Katacha against heavily armed criminals.

The clean-up operation against criminals in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area continued for the fifth day. Law enforcement personnel killed several criminals in the operation as both sides exchanged heavy gunfire; many of the culprits were also apprehended.

The operation is being led by IGP South-Punjab and other senior officials. Intelligence agencies are also taking part in the operation. Police reportedly made progress in clearing the area of criminals.

During the operation, forces demolished and set torched hideouts of criminals in rugged terrain while police check posts were also reinstated. A large area of the Katcha was cleared after a search operation, while the law enforcers provided armored personnel carriers.

A grand operation was started in the area that falls on both sides of the border region of Punjab and Sindh which remained a safe haven for criminals.