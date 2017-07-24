Additional IG Karachi for undertaking steps to curb street crimes

The Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, has directed that emergent steps be undertaken for curbing street crimes. He directed that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this respect be also implemented at every level, a police spokesman said on Sunday. The AIG Karachi was of the view that extra-ordinary measures against the organized crimes, are the need of the hour. On the basis of the crimes analysis, the strategy should be made more effective and organized, Thebo further instructed. He directed that police action against those involved in kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom as well as against the sponsors and facilitators of such crimes should be made more effective at every level. Thebo said that timely sharing of information with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) be ensured for intensified action against the criminals. He also directed that police’s behaviour with the people should be friendly and their complaints be promptly redressed so that with concerted efforts the crimes be controlled effectively.—APP

