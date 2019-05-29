Staff reporter

Islamabad

Additional attorney general Zahid F. Ebrahim on Wednesday tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi in reaction to the purported filing of references against some senior judges of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court.

The additional attorney general, in his resignation, said it was reported in the media that he [President Alvi] has directed “the Supreme Judicial Council to inquire into the alleged misconduct of certain senior judges of the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court under Article 209 of the Constitution on the pretext of undeclared foreign assets”.

The same has been confirmed to me by persons at the highest levels of the government, he added. Ebrahim stated that one of the “references is against a senior Supreme Court judge who is widely recognised for his unimpeachable integrity and against whom the government has already revealed its mind in the much publicised review petitions in S.M.C. No.7 of 2017 filed last month”.