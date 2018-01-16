Additional 226 computer labs being set up under ICT for Girls Programme

The government is establishing 226 additional computer labs in Government Girls Institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory under second wave of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for Girls Programme, launched to increase their employability potential.

Around 110,000 girls students and 202 teachers would be provided training by Microsoft in these labs, being established to provide digital learning in one cycle. The second wave of this programme has been launched at a cost of Rs. 600 million.

According to Ministry of Information Technology (MoST) here on Monday, the other objective of the programme, launched with joint effort of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM), Universal Service Fund (USF) and Microsoft, was to help prepare many young girls from underestimated area of society, with a goal that they can get suitable occupations.

So far over 150 computer labs have already been established in the country under PBM’s Women Empowerment Centres at a cost of Rs.300 million and around 35,000 students are getting training annually.

ICTs for Girls has been playing a colossal role for knowledge enhancement and ultimately financial independence of women in the country.

Microsoft has been collaborating to provide training to young girls which has been empowering and accrediting them to participate in socio-economic development and bridging the gender digital-divide.—APP

