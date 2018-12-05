ADC urges people to play role for polio eradication

Rawalpindi

Additional Commissioner General Saima Younas Wednesday said that Polio is a national issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

Chairing a meeting to review the Anti-polio arrangements, Saima directed Health, and education department administration to ensure 100 percent attendance of the deployed staff for the training of polio drive. She urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

“The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved, she added On the occasion CEO Health Dr Khalid Mehmood briefed the meeting that during the previous campaign, 11456 refusal cases were reported out of which 8199 were covered while remaining would be covered in the drive that will be commenced on December 10. During the campaign, 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area in-charge would administer polio drops to

850,250 children less than five years in the district, Khalid said. He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success, he added.—APP

