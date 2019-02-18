ADC takes stern demand profiteers

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Sadia Mehr on Monday directed price magistrates to kick-start crackdown against profiteers and ensured sales and purchase of commodities on given rates. She expressed these views while addressing a meeting about Qeemat Mobile Apps and performance of price magistrates.

She also directed price magistrates to take quick action on all those complaints which received through Qeemat Mobile Apps. She said that the district government would take action all Qeemat Mobile Apps complaints and not a single call would be un-attended. DO Industries, Arshad Hussain and others were present on the occasion. Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drugs pushers and recovered 4.200 kg chars from their possessions.

