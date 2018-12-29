ADC seeks data of disabled persons

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Malleha Jamal Friday directed social welfare department to provide complete data of blind persons working in government departments and submit it to the Commissioner office at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting to review progress of hiring of disabled persons, she directed the officials of different departments to ensure timely payment of salaries to disabled and make possible to transfer them near to their residences.

She assured full assistance to concerned officials for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons and said that almost all departments have completed this procedure and the remaining are directed to ensure it at earliest.

The ADC said that Punjab Government has allocated 3 percent quota in government jobs for disabled persons which is aimed to include them in the mainstream of life so that this physical imparity won’t be able to make them a burden for others.

On the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer Aslam Matila briefed the meeting that 3 percent quota of hiring disabled in recruitment has been implemented in letter and spirit in Rawalpindi district while their transfers at their own choice places were suspended due to Lahore High Court ban on transfers. He said that disability cards would be issued to disabled persons soon, adding all recruitments had been made on merit.—APP

