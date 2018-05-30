ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas directed all concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities keeping in view weather and prevailing environment.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here on Tuesday ,she directed the concerned that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases are being reported equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking.

She directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured.—APP

