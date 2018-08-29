ADC directs AC’s to inspect anti-dengue field activities

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas Tuesday directed all Assistant Commissioners (AC) of the district to inspect field activities of Anti-dengue workers and take necessary action for eliminating of dengue larvae in the area.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed the officials of Waste Management Company and Water and Sanitation Agency to ensure the draining of rain water at all places as the present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis.

The ADC said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases are being reported equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking. Saima directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients, besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. She directed to create awareness among the residents of the use of mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils.

On the occasion health official briefed the meeting that 1230 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 137 cases were probable and 21 having dengue positive results who were being provided the required treatment, he added. While special attention was given to Tehsil Gujar Khan area where anti-dengue teams checked 53704 houses where larvae was found at 214 houses while 4096 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance in the said areas and larvae was found at 17 points, he added.—APP

