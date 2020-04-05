ADB’s report is alarming

Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad said that The Asian Development Bank’s report on the economic situation of the Asian continent is alarming for a developing country like Pakistan.

According to the report, Rs 683 trillion will be the estimated loss of global economy due to the outbreak of corona. It will also have a direct impact on the Pakistani economy and the domestic economy will be under constant pressure, which will lead to a national growth rate of 2.6 and after this food is likely to become more expensive.

Corona has severely hit daily wagers and middle class and Insaf Imdad Programme has failed to provide relief to them in conflict of government’s claims of providing it on their doorsteps. No registration or guidance counter was established in any district across the province. After sending a message to 8171, government deducts Rs 5 after which the message one very sadly hears is that ‘Kindly contact the district administration’.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government, led by Imran Khan, is campaigning for collecting millions of rupees in the name of mobile messages. He said that the federal and provincial contract employees and daily wagers have not been paid their salaries yet which is an extreme case of oppression and cruelty. These governments need to take immediate action as this major outbreak of Corona is already a big threat to country’s economy in terms of a sharp increase in poverty.