ADB’s annual meeting to be held from May 3

Miftah likely to lead Pakistan delegation

Manila

Over 3,000 participants including finance ministers, central bank governors, private sector representatives, development partners, academics, members of civil society, and the media are expected to gather on May 3-6 at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters here for the 51st Annual Meeting of ADB’s Board of Governors.

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail and Secretary Economic Affairs Division are also likely to attend the ADB’s 4- day annual meeting.

The Pakistani Finance minister will hold meeting specially with the Finance Ministers of various Asian Countries. After celebrating its 50th anniversary last year, ADB will be pivoting to the future and discuss its new strategy to meet new and emerging challenges for the region and how new technologies and globalization will affect job creation in developing Asia.

The latest draft of ADB’s long-term strategy, Strategy 2030, will also be discussed at the Governors’ Plenary as ADB aims to finalize the document this year.

The theme of the 2018 Annual Meeting is “Linking People and Economies for Inclusive Development.” The meeting will look at global and regional issues affecting development in Asia and the Pacific, while exploring how ADB and its development partners can work together toward a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable region by 2030. Various other events will be held during the Annual Meeting in Manila, including seminars focused on addressing gender gaps through women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment; the private sector’s increasing role in meeting Asia’s huge infrastructure needs, estimated at $1.7 trillion annually until 2030; new technologies in finance; investing in community-led solutions for climate and disaster resilience; and promoting inclusive growth through inter-subregional cooperation.—APP