ADB to workout BRT station construction plan in 10 days

Underground and mezzanine floor

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has given 10 days to the Asian Development Bank Country Director to work out a plan to construct underground and mezzanine floor for the BRT Station at Numaish so that final decision could be taken to start the project. He took this decision in his meeting with ADB Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission Ms. Xiaohong Yang who along with Mian Shaukat Shafi, Head Urban Unit ADB and others met him at the CM House here. The meeting was attended by Minister for Edu-cation Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohial Rajput, Secretary Edu-cation Iqbal Durani, Secretary Transport Saeed Awan, Secretary Works Aijaz Memon and other concerned officers.

The projects which came under discus-sion, were included Supporting Public Private Partnership Investments in Sindh Province, Proposed Sindh Education Sector Investment Programme and ongo-ing and future energy sector projects, and ongoing and future transport projects particularly, Sindh Roads and Karachi BRT.

The Chief Minister said the major objective of the BRT is to improve the Urban Transport System (UTS) of Kara-chi. He thanked the ADB for providing technical and financial support to im-plement a bus rapid transit (BRT) corridor and strengthening institutions and organizations managing the urban sector. It may be noted that the Project Pre-paratory Technical Assistance would build on feasibility studies for priority BRT corridors undertaken by the JICA for Green and Red Lines and the government for Yellow Line and on advance preparation activities undertaken under an ADP Cluster.

The ADB has approved $9.7 million Project Design Ad-vance loan for the BRT project. The ADB country director suggested the chief minister to establish an underground and mezzanine floor for the station at Numaish. It must be developed a retail area. The chief minister said that it would consume more time to start the project.

The chief minister gave her 10 days to give him a detailed report containing esti-mated cost and completion period. RED LINE: The ADB is working on 21.5 km long Red Line BRT starting from Model Colony, airport, University Road, NIPA and Numaish. It would be around $200 million project.

The chief minister also approved establishment of the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit Company re-sponsible for operation and maintenance of different Lines.

The ADB and School Education department have identified three areas, including increasing access at secondary education level, improve teachers quality and introduce examination reforms.

Increasing Access At Secondary Level: This would involve support for strengtrhening govern-ment’s school education PPP programs such as Education Management Organisations program-mes, programmes operated by Sindh Education Foundation and improving public school infrastructure, including class rooms, laboratories and missing fa-cilities such as drinking water, toilets and Boundary Walls.

Teachers Quality: Teacher Management and Accountability for Improved Secondary Eduaction Outcomes involves support for programmes aimed at improv-ing pre-and in-service teacher training, recruitment and placement; as well as measures to strengthen teacher performance assessment and accountability for education outcomes.