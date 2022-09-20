ADB ‘working quickly’ to provide ‘significant package’ of relief, rehabilitation

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said that it was working quickly to provide a significant package of relief and rehabilitation following the devastating floods in Pakistan.

In a statement, ADB Director General for Central and West Asta, Yevgeniy Zhukov, said: “The scale and impact of the floods are shocking. ADB stands with the people of Pakistan through these difficult times.”

According to the statement, the relief and rehabilitation package “is designed to support people, livelihoods, and infrastructure immediately and in the long-term.”

For the short and medium term, the ADB will be repairing damaged infrastructure, including roads and irrigation infrastructure. They will support the development and financial stability of the agriculture sector to boost food security.

The ADB, the statement said, was also processing countercyclical support to help the poor and vulnerable, especially women and children.

In the long term, the ABD will “prioritize projects that support post-flood reconstruction and strengthen climate and disaster resilience.”

This relief and rehabilitation package, however, is in addition to the $3 million that the ADB already approved for the immediate purchase of food, tents, and other relief goods.

“We will provide more details of our new assistance package when it is finalized. We will work closely with the govt & other international agencies to help rebuild the lives & livelihoods of the more than 33 million people affected by the disaster. We stand with the people of Pakistan,” the statement added.

