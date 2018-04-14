ADB to provide $274.63m for two projects

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Asian Development (ADB), Friday, agreed to provide $ 274.63 million loan to Pakistan for two different projects. The projects include Jalalpur Irrigation Project amounting and enhancing Public Private Partnership Investments in Punjab.

In this regard, ADB Country Director Country Director Xiaohong Yang and Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani signed the documents related to the two loan agreements.

The Jalalpur Irrigation Project is aimed at building a new, seasonal (April-October) surface irrigation system covering about 68,263 hectare (ha) of presently low-productive, predominantly rain-fed land in two districts of Jhelum and Khushab in Punjab province.

The irrigation system, diverting the flows of the Jhelum river, will comprise an intake structure, a 117-km main canal, 23 distributaries and 10 minor canals with a combined total length of 210 km with associated structures, and 485 tertiary-level water courses. Primary beneficiaries of the project will be the farming communities of around 384,000 people in 80 villages in and around the project area.

The project is aligned with the following impact: Enhancing growth in agriculture productivity, by increasing the area under cultivation, improving land resources and environment, and by better on-farm water management. The project will have increased agricultural productivity.

The project will achieve the outcome in phases; establishing Jalalpur Irrigation Distribution System (JIS), improving water-use capacity, improving farm management capacity.

Similarly, Enhancing Public Private Partnership Investments in Punjab project will augment the financial resources for Project Development Facility (PDF) and Viability Gap Fund (VGF), and enhance the existing public-private partnership (PPP) framework in Punjab. The project impact is aligned with private sector investments and overall employment in Punjab increased.