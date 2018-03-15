ADB to provide $140m for KP roads improvement

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Economic Affairs Division and Asian Development Bank (ADB), Wednesday, signed loan agreement for provision of $ 140 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Improvement Project.

Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) intends to rehabilitate a part of its provincial highway network under this Project to improve the performance of its roads and achieve a higher service level in the province. With the rehabilitation of these roads, the overall maintenance cost will reduce significantly.