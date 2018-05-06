ADB to further push up private investment in Pakistan

Manila (Philippines)

Private Sector Operations Department of Asian Development Bank (ADB) is mulling over opening a desk at its country office in Islamabad to further push the private sector investment by mitigating the negative perception of Pakistan among foreign investors.

This was stated by ADB Director General of Private Sector Operation Department (PSOD), Michael Barrow said Saturday while briefing the press on the occasion of ADB’s 51st annual meetings here. Pakistan had an excellent market, especially in much needed power sector and infrastructure, and the PSOD would play role in vindicating the perceived risks among foreign investors to attract maximum foreign direct investment to Pakistan.

He said the department would help Pakistan in pursuing the investors, who what he said were a “bit shy in pouring funds into Pakistan” to fund projects.

“There is more perceived risk rather than the actual risk that has been present for a long time among foreign investors,” he added. Barrow said, he himself had lived in Pakistan for a while and he found no reality in the international negative perception about the country.

However, he commented that the government of Pakistan had to showcase more success stories in order to make the ADB’s mission successful. He said the PSOD’s function was very much similar to the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation and it had also launched its desks in China and India.

Barrow said the ADB was also helping Pakistan in strengthening the country’s power distribution sector to minimize the line losses that what he called were very huge specially in Karachi Electric Supply Company.

He said the country’s need in power sector was very high and “some of the needs are being met through bilateral agreements, however needs are probably larger that can be tapped through private sector investment”. To a question, Barrow said “the ADB is heavily engaged with the public sector in power distribution system, however private sector can help even more to bring efficiency in distribution system.”

Meanwhile Chief of the Energy Sector Group at Asian Development Bank, Yongping Zhai said strengthening electricity transmission system is very important so that the power generation in the country could be dispatched to meet the country’s energy demands. “Our focus and plan in Pakistan is to strengthen transmission lines and distribution system”, he said adding the ADB’s focus is more on the demand side.”—APP