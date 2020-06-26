ADB retains top spot in aid transparency index

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) retained its first place ranking in the 2020 Aid Transparency Index (ATI), an independent measurement of aid transparency released at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

In the index, spearheaded by British nongovernment organization Publish What You Fund, ADB’s sovereign portfolio is ranked in the “very good” transparency category of the ATI with the top score of 98, according to a press release issued by the ADB. “I take great pride in ADB’s first position in an index that is playing a key role in helping to promote greater transparency and openness among international agencies,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. “ADB has continuously worked to improve the disclosure of its aid data in terms of quality and scope.