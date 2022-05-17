ADB reaffirms commitment to continue support for strengthening reform programmes

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Dr. Wan Farissan Bin Wan Suleiman and Mr. Noor Ahmed, Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) at Finance Division on Tuesday. Country Director ADB, Mr. Yong Ye, Secretary Finance and senior officers of Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the Executive Directors of ADB, Finance Minister Mr. Miftah Ismail said that the ADB has always been a great support for Pakistan in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects in the country. He acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of Asian Development Bank as a major development partner for bringing critical reforms in priority areas including energy, education, fiscal & debt management and socio-economic development.

The Finance Minister further gave an overview of the economic challenges present government inherited and shared that the present government is working on various structural reforms measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path. He showed full confidence in overcoming these economic challenges.

Dr. Wan Farissan Bin Wan Suleiman and Mr. Noor Ahmed shared that ADB is committed to provide the support for reform agenda in infrastructure, social and financial sectors in Pakistan. They re-affirmed Bank’s commitment to continue support for strengthening reform programs and implementation of country’s development agenda including fiscal management, building resilience and boosting competitiveness and development of private sector.

While concluding, Finance Minister Mr. Miftah Ismail thanked the visiting guests and ADB team for their continued support and assured them firm commitment of the government of Pakistan in speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.