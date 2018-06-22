ADB ranked first on aid transparency among dev organizations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) ranked first in the 2018 Aid Transparency Index (ATI), an independent measurement of aid transparency spearheaded by British nongovernment organization Publish What You Fund, launched at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

This is the first time that ADB ranked No. 1 in the ATI, which had its pilot run in 2011. From a score of 84.9 percent in the 2016 ATI, ADB’s score improved to 98.6 percent in the 2018 ATI, says a statement issued here on Thursday.

Out of 45 of the world’s leading development organizations, ADB and six other organizations—the United Nations Development Programme, UK Department for International Development, African Development Bank, Millennium Challenge Corporation, World Bank-International Development Association, and Inter-American Development Bank—were classified in the top category of “very good” or with a score of at least 80 percent.

“I am proud of the progress that ADB has made since the last Aid Transparency Index,” said ADB President Takehiko Nakao. “This reflects a cross-organizational commitment, including at the highest level, to improving the quality of our open data. Transparency is a critical aspect of effective development work and we are glad to be at the forefront of it.”

The 2018 ATI report took note of the “unprecedented amounts of timely aid and development data [that] are available in an open and comparable format” and highlighted that ADB is one of “only two organizations publishing all index indicators in the ATI standard, making their information fully open and comparable.”

ADB has been working to improve the disclosure of its aid data in terms of quality and scope. Starting 2016, ADB has been reviewing its available information, shepherded by a dedicated team of staff from various ADB departments who are ensuring adherence to standards.