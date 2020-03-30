ADB okays $2m for Pakistan

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD The Asian Development Bank on Monday further approved a $2 million grant for Pakistan which will help the country to purchase emergency medical supplies, personal protective equipments, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and other equipments. This $2.5 million in approved funding represents ADB’s immediate response for Pakistan, with further support to follow, an ADB press release said. “Asian Development Bank recognizes the extraordinary burden of this pandemic on Pakistan and is committed to supporting Pakistan in the fight to control Covid-19”, said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang. “