ADB okays $1.3b emergency loan for Pakistan

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD

The Asian Development

Bank (ADB) has approved

an emergency loan of $1.3

billion for Pakistan to provide

immediate support to

the country’s finances and

help strengthen a slumping

economy, according to a

press release issued on Friday.

The quick dispersing

loan is part of a multi-donor

economic reform

programme spearheaded

by the International Monetary

Fund (IMF) to

stablise the economy which

crumbled mid-2018, the

statement added.

The loan was approved

after the government implemented

a series of reforms

and actions, supported by

IMF, to improve the

country’s “current account

deficit, strengthen its revenue

base, and protect the

poor against the social impact

of the economic crisis”.

Commenting on the

loan, ADB Director General

for Central and West Asia

Werner Liepach maintained

that the bank is committed

to providing Pakistan support

so that it may

strengthen its economy.

“These funds will meet

the government’s emergency

financing needs to

prevent significant adverse

social and economic impacts

and lay the foundations

for a return to balanced

growth,” he said.

In another press release

issued on Friday, the ADB

approved a $300 million

policy-based loan to aid the

government in ensuring financial

stability, governance

and tackling hurdles

in the policy infrastructure

in Pakistan’s energy sector