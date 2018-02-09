ADB official appreciates ‘Punjab Speed’

Shahbaz briefs officials about projects

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A five-member delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) headed by country director for Pakistan Ms. Xiaohong Yang called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Thursday. On the occasion, progress on different projects started in collaboration with the ADB was reviewed. The meeting agreed to further extend mutual cooperation in different sectors including public-private partnership based projects.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a number of development projects are being completed in collaboration with the ADB in different sectors including irrigation and energy. Asian Development Bank is providing 500 million dollars funding for irrigation and energy projects, he added. ADB should provide development funds to the tune of 1.5 billion dollars every year for health, education and other sectors. Financial support of ADB for development schemes aiming at public welfare during the next five years in Punjab will be appreciated by the government.

The Chief Minister said that Greater Thal Canal and Greater Cholistan Canal Projects will also be completed with the ADB funding and added that water reserves will be developed in the outback of Cholistan to save canal and flood water. The vast expanse of Cholistan will be made green and cultivable through Water Resource Management Project. The Cholistan will be developed as a green basket not only for Punjab but for the whole of the country as well and contacts with Gulf States will be further improved by providing different facilities in Cholistan including airport. He said that ADB’s support for water treatment plant in Faisalabad is praiseworthy.

The Chief Minister said that positive results have been gained for achieving the development targets through continued hard work. He said that Punjab is far ahead to other provinces due to its exemplary development in education, health, agriculture and other sectors. Punjab is also credited of introducing cold chain project for most transparent system of distribution of medicines.

He said that more 50 mobile health units will be provided for providing best healthcare facilities to the people in far-flung areas. Meanwhile, best doctors from around the world will be invited to work in Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD). He said that helicopter service is also being introduced for transportation of specialist doctors in remote hinterlands.