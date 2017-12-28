ADB, DFID to continue supporting economic corridors’ development

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Department of International Development (DFID) have expressed resolve to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic corridors’ development.

On the eve of inauguration of Hasan Abdal – Havelian Expressway, E-35, supported by DFID and ADB, Head of DFID Pakistan Joanna Reid stated that the E-35 would connect Pakistan to its neighbours and important cities like Abbottabad, Haripur and Northern areas with the motorway network.

UKAid is pleased to have supported the Government of Pakistan to provide better, safer, faster transport connectivity so women, men and children can access opportunities, markets and basic services to improve their lives and livelihoods and develop their local economies”.

The Expressway is a vital and missing link of the transit route for Pakistan. The new highway will strengthen regional connectivity with neighbouring countries and improve inter-provincial linkages. It will link the northern mountainous region with existing north-south motorways, boost connectivity within Pakistan, and increase trade and commerce with China and other Central Asian countries.

Similarly, ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang said that the Expressway would bring safer, faster and cost-effective transportation to millions of people in busy towns and deep valleys along the route, it’s an important step towards Pakistan’s positioning as a trading hub between Western and Central Asia transforming adjoining towns and industrial zones into economic corridors,”

E-35 is part of DFID’s Pakistan Economic Corridors Programme that aims to promote regional trade and economic growth, and is a partnership of DFID, ADB and the Government of Pakistan.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Department for International Development (DFID) of the United Kingdom co-financed the $327 million Expressway (E-35), also known as the Hazara Expressway.

The overall Expressway connecting the existing M1 at Burhan to Havelian, is 59 km out of which 45.5 km is being inaugurated. The new road runs almost parallel with existing highway N35 which is urbanised in many sections causing roadblocks and safety hazards due to the high traffic volume and poor road conditions. The Expressway will substantially reduce travel time and cost from Islamabad to Havelian and beyond.

DFID provided a grant contribution of $121.6 million for the project under the Pakistan Economic Corridors Programme. ADB invested $205 million under the multi-tranche facility (MFF) for its flagship National Trade Corridor Highway Investment Program (NTCHIP) for the Expressway connecting the existing M1 at Hasan Abdal (Burhan) to Havelian.

Under the partnership, DFID and ADB are also working on the M4 – Motorway Gojra to Khanewal; N50 – National Highway Zhob to Mughal Kot; and N70 – National Highway Qila Saifullah-Loralai-Wagham.

The partnership is also providing technical assistance for the development of a national transport policy, road safety, road asset management and economic corridor planning which will ensure that future infrastructure investments are prioritised for maximum economic impact.

The programme also supports Public Private Partnerships (PPP) to help fill Pakistan’s infrastructure gap through sustainable private financing.