ADB appoints new country director for Pakistan

Observer Report Islamabad

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday announced it has appointed Yong Ye as its new Country Director for Pakistan, effective immediately.

Mr. Ye will lead ADB’s operations in Pakistan and manage its Pakistan Resident Mission in Islamabad.

Yong Ye will also oversee the implementation of ADB’s new country partnership strategy, 2021-2025, which focuses on improving economic management, building resilience, and boosting competitiveness and private sector development, according to a press release issued by the ADB.

“For more than 50 years, ADB has been a steadfast partner of Pakistan, helping to reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.“

With an in-depth understanding of the economic and cultural environment in Pakistan, strong strategic leadership skills,