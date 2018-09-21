ADATA launches HD710 Pro external hard drive

Staff Reporter

ADATA recently launched the HD710 Pro external hard drive that has more capacity and is more shock resistant and durable while offering better portability and excellent performance. It is the best choice for active people who appreciate rugged devices that help them record and carry their adventures, but at the same time sporting newer technology and higher fidelity.

The HD710 Pro offers the advantages of an HDD in a robust, stylish enclosure at an attractive price point, and can easily accommodate larger files. Its highly durable protection and stable performance mean worry-free data mobility, which is especially important for people who love adventure and travelling.

The HD710 Pro takes external hard drive durability to the next level since it is tested beyond IP68 dustproof and waterproof standards and complies with military-grade shock proofing standards with a triple-layered protective construction.

With up to 5TB capacity, this master of storage survival an ally in keeping content safe whether users enjoy diving, hiking, biking, or simply taking a quick stroll. The HD710 Pro is a drive with total dust-tight protection and tested to withstand 2 meters of water for 60 minutes.

The drive will stand up to the U.S. Military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. That means it will easily take falls from a height of 1.5 meters. This ensures data is safe since it also has three primary layers coating it. From tough silicone on the outside to a shock-absorbing buffer, it has it all. The tough plastic shell that is closest to the drive itself will also hold it firmly in place.

The HD710 Pro features shock sensors that immediately stop all drive activity if a shock is detected. With 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB and 5TB, users get the flexibility of great external storage for their needs.

The drive has a nifty groove that goes around its shell serving as convenient storage for the detachable USB cable. This greatly reduces the risk of annoying cable misplacement and clutter. With attention to every minute detail, the HD710 Pro’s tab cover is one-touch easy but totally secure and waterproof.

