Adamson pays tribute to journalists

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson on Thursday said that every year on the World Press Freedom Day we celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom. This was stated by Margaret Adamson in her special message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day observed on Thursday.

The High Commissioner also paid tribute to the brave journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession. She further said that promoting and protecting freedom of expression is a pillar of Australia’s term on the UN Human Rights Council.