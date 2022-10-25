Australia have been dealt a blow ahead of their important game against Sri Lanka with their frontline spinner Adam Zampa testing positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms but he is likely out of the match in Perth due to being at 4:00 PM (PKT).

According to International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules for the T20 World Cup, he remains available for selection but will have to travel on his own and keep his distance from other teammates.

Australia are unlikely to go through that rigmarole and as they already have a like-for-like replacement waiting in Ashton Agar with the left-handed spinner also a capable hitter down the order.

Ireland’s George Dockrell used the new rules to take the field against Sri Lanka despite a positive Covid test but could not prevent his side from defeat while Tahlia McGrath played the gold medal match in the Commonwealth Games despite being Covid-positive herself.

Meanwhile, Australia are also looking to bounce back from a heavy opening contest defeat where Adam Zampa managed to snag one of the three New Zealand wickets so his absence with Covid may be felt more than anyone would admit.

The first-match hammering has left the hosts in a very precarious position, especially with their net run rate and they need a swift response against the Asian Champions if they are to stand any chance of making the semifinals.