Adam Scott has taken over the lead at the BMW Championship after day 2 at the Wilmington Country Club.

The Australian, who trailed Keegan Bradley by a stroke after the opening round, followed up his 65 with another solid round of 2-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead over the second-placed group highlighted by Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler bounced back on the second day with three birdies on the opening three holes before slightly fading to finish with a 67 while Jordan Spieth’s single bogey round gave him a 68 to leave both at 7-under total.

Cameron Young (68) and Corey Conners (67) are also both tied for second.

Adam Scott, sitting at 8-under 134 total, was not even guaranteed a place in the BMW Championship until a tie for fifth last week in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener. But he has his sights set firmly on being in the final 30 who get to compete in the FedEx Cup finale next week in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

His last two-round lead was at Doral for a World Golf Championship in 2016, which he went on to win.

Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut in the St Jude Championship, is firmly back in contention as well. He sits in a group tied for 6th two shots back of the leader which includes Xander Schauffele and the defending champion Patrick Cantlay.