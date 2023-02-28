Karachi Kings have gotten some much-needed batting boost as Adam Rossington has joined the team ahead of their pivotal game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Rossington will have a brief 3-game stint with the Kings who currently sit 4th in the PSL 8 table.

The 29-year-old was drafted in to replace his fellow countryman James Vince who has left for international duty and will miss his side’s 7th, 8th and 9th fixtures as a result.

Vince leaving left a significant hole in the Kings’ batting lineup, which the power hitter will be tasked with filling.

The Karachi Kings stint continues a busy winter season for Adam Rossington, who has been applying his trait all over the world playing for various franchises. He recently helped the Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the inaugural SA20 competition.

Rossington’s power-hitting at the top of the order and his adeptness behind the stumps make him an ideal addition to the Kings’ squad. With 14 50s to his name and a strike rate of 145, the Kings will be hoping he can help them keep afloat until Vince returns (if needed).

Ravi Bopara, the Kings’ assistant batting coach and its star bowlers Mohammad Amir know Rossington well from their time at Essex.

Kings and Zalmi will square off on March 1st at Pindi Cricket Stadium in what could possibly decide the 4th team for the playoffs.