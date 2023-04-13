New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne is hoping to use the series against Pakistan to make his case for the Kiwi squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The tournament will take place in India from October 5th onwards.

The 31-year-old only recently made his comeback to the international side after shaking off a couple of injuries. In three T20I fixtures against Sri Lanka, he took 7 wickets in total with 5/26 in the second game being his best figures.

Despite his abundance of talent and pace, Milne has failed to nail down a place in New Zealand’s ODI squad with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson all preferred ahead of him while Henry Shipley and Blair Tickner have also started making a name for themselves.

Playing in Pakistan’s often batting-friendly conditions against some of the top-ranked batters presents a perfect chance for the pacer to throw his name in the hat as well especially with Southee, Boult and other established names absent due to IPL commitments.

Adam Milne has played 7 ODI matches against Pakistan in his career with his last game against the Green Shirts in the 50-over format coming way back in 2016. He has picked up 10 wickets in those fixtures with 3/49 being his best figure.

But after accumulating years of international experience, he will be hoping for better returns this time around.