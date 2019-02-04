Adab Festival concludes with pleasant change

Asif Khan

The year 2019 kicked off quite boring initially, but later things drifted towards a pleasant change. Among the few vendors to select from, there couldn’t be a more inimitable of an event than Adab Festival, held at Sindh Governor House , a promising addition to Karachi’s literary canvas.

“The main objective behind holding this event was to acknowledge and celebrate the literary work of writers and their distinguished achievements,” divulged AdabFest Founders and Directors Ameena Saiyid and Asif Farrukhi “Creativity requires to be applauded in all of its trajectories as its the appreciation and encouragement that help the writers evolve and work with more interest and devotion”.

Goethe Institut, always manifests an active participation in all such events and this program was no exception either. Director Stefan Winkler applauded the efforts of the organisers for holding the event in the most befitting manner with picture perfect arrangements. He, during his speech received a round of applause, on being pointed out how Allama Iqbal, used to show his reverence and approbation for German writers and thinkers like Nietzsche and Goethe. While highlighting the role of literature in his speech he quoted Hermann Hesse: “Of all the worlds invented by humankind, the world of books is the greatest.”

Governor Sind Imran Ismail and Khalid Maqbool also contributed to event with their thought provoking speeches and affirmed the availability of government support for the betterment of literature. The much anticipated speech of Dr. Ishrat Husain took the evening to is its pinnacle, and kept the audience engaged as it was fully enriched with the substance, required for the starved brains and offered considerable info ideological division between left and rigth and how it has become extraneous followed by complexity in global governance, the shift of economic balance of power between the US and China, technological disruption; exponential growth in information and issues with regard to climate change.

The renowned educationist and Urdu language expert, Arfa Syeda Zahra, in her address emphasized how literature and language blends with culture and tehzeeb, an idea that the Adab Festival revolves around. She preferred to maintain her speech in Urdu, referring her great love and association for it.

One of the three absorbing addresses of the evening was offered by the most celebrated scholar Vali Nasr on the topic of ‘US foreign policy for South Asia’.

He delivered an in-depth critical analysis on the topic and nicely sketched the background of the three US administrations Bush, Obama and Trump and the strategies they adopted since 9/11 in Middle East and South Asia.

