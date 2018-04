Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Department of Auqaf took possession of land adjacent to the Mosque located at Gulshan-e-Iqbal colony, and put on auction 16 marlas of land unlawfully, local residents said Wednesday.

The residents of surrounding locality have demanded of the government to issue directive to KP secretary Auqaf Department to refrain from acting unlawfully.