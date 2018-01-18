AD Khawaja to remain on Sindh IG post till verdict, directs SC

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court has ruled on Thursday that Allah Dino Khawaja will continue functioning as the Sindh police chief till the final verdict.

The court accepted the plea of provincial government against Sindh High Court’s decision which says that services of an inspector general of police (IGP) are offered to the province on the will of the provincial governments. The petitioner requested the court to remove AD Khawaja from his post.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that any step of federal government pertaining to Sindh IG’s appointment will not have any significance. He maintained that IG’s deployment will be conditional to the court’s verdict.

“The orders of provincial and federal government pertaining to the matter have to be considered suspended. AD Khawaja will have complete authority to conduct transfers in Sindh police,” said the CJ.

“SHC declared Police Act 2011 as constitutional and provided powers to decide transfer of police officers to AD Khawaja,” the lawyer argued. “SHC has given a beautiful verdict and is worth reading two, three times,” he added.

AD Khawaja was appointed as Sindh IG on March 12 last year, but gradually developed a rift with the Sindh government after he refused to appoint constables on quota system and hired them through NTS test.

Consequently, in April Sindh government replaced him by another Grade-21 police officer, Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti. However; the SHC on April 3 suspended the provincial government’s notification for Khawaja’s removal.

Later in June, Khawaja s powers to decide the transfers and postings of senior police officials in the province were withdrawn by Sindh government.

On September 7, SHC dismissed the provincial government’s order to remove Inspector General Sindh (IG) Allah Dino Khawaja and ordered that he will continue to serve on his post.

The verdict was ultimately challenged by the Sindh government in SC.

Earlier in December 2016, he was sent on forced leave by the government on the directives of prominent leaders after which he got restraining order on his transfer from the court.

Orignally published by NNI