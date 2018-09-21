Ad agency blacklisted

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minster for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that pakhtoons are our brothers and their affection and love for Pakistan is strong and unshakable. They are dignified and courageous people. We, the Punjab government, strongly condemn the objectionable advertisement regarding Pakhtoons, aired on the PTV News a few days ago and assure that strong action would be taken against those who are responsible for the release of this ad. No one can even think of the heart burning of our Pakhtoon brethren, he added.

In a statement Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar by taking prompt notice of advertisement has ordered strict action over the objectionable advertisement and has directed to hold immediate inquiry. He said that the ad agency which is responsible for making this ad has been blacklisted and orders have been issued to take action against all those who are responsible for the monitoring of the ad before going on-air. He said that departmental inquiry has also been initiated about the advertisement that was aired on the PTV News and the matter strongly be probed side by side identification of responsible persons.

He expressed the fear that it may be possible that objectionable material has been included and aired unintentionally. He regretted that whatever be the issues with regard to the ad, he is deeply saddened about the airing of the ad. He said that Pakhtoons are reflective of dignity, honor, patriotism and courage and enjoy equal respect in all the provinces of the country including Punjab, concluded the Information Minister.

