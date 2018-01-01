ACWA elects new office bearers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Abaseen Column Writers Association (ACWA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elected its new office-bearers here the other day.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Abid Akhtar Hassan were elected the president and general secretary respectively. Other office-bearers include Mushtaq Shabab, patron-in- chief, Alamgir Afridi, vice patron-in- chief, Sabih Ahmad, senior vice-president, Saleem Afaqi and Roshan Khattak, vice-presidents, Rani Bano, vice-president women, Arshad Dar, joint secretary, Wasim Shahid, finance secretary, Waqar Ahmad Awan media secretary, and Fazal Shah Mohmand as legal advisor of the association. Dr Salahuddin Ahmad, Hamid Khattak, Zubaida Zobi, Khan Said Gulzar, Saima Mehboob, Munawwar Shah Munawwar