Acute water shortage

Through the courtesy of the daily Pakistan Observer, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the difficulties faced by the citizens of Karachi due to water shortage. The areas of the city where people are facing scarcity of water are New Karachi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Korangi, Landhi, Liyari, Malir, Defence, Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Water is supplied to these areas for only 4 to 5 hours a day. Moreover, the odd timings of water supply are also causing great trouble to the citizens. Taps remain dry throughout the day and water is supplied at night in most of the areas. People of such areas are unable to enjoy a sound sleep as they have to get up at midnight to store water. Another problem in some areas is that the water supply is mixed with sewerage lines at different places which make this water completely unfit for human use. People are compelled to purchase bottled water and tanker water at a very high (extortionate) rate. I request the concerned authorities to solve this problem at the earliest as water is the essential need of one’s life and it is impossible to survive without it.

SAMAN ATHER

Karachi

