The ongoing severe gas crisis on Tuesday has continued to create troubles for the locals in parts of the country.
According to details, the situation in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan has intensified after the shortage of gas has reached uncontrollable level.
While recording their complaints, the locals said that they are facing immense difficulties in cooking food and performing other related house chores.—INP
Acute gas crisis adds to people’s woes
