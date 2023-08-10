KARACHI – Karachi witnessed yet another distressing incident of sexual harassment, and this time Pakistani actor Srha Asghar, who lodged a police complaint against a man who barged into her house to assault her.

An FIR was registered at Shah Faisal Police Station under sections 354 and 452, stating that the incident occurred late Wednesday, when the Zindan actor was returning from a local market.

She alleged that while returning from the market, an unknown person started chasing her and hurled threats. The complainant told cops that the culprit identified as Asim continued to follow her to her house.

The attacker then engaged in a scuffle with Srha’s husband and even attempted to grab her, and during the fight, he also tore the victim’s clothes, but she managed to escape.

Following the commotion, the local residents managed to get hold of the man identified as Asim s/o Yasin. The culprit was later shifted to police station and he is in police custody while further proceedings are underway.