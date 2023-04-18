Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager

Following speculations of her demise on social media, Saeeda Imtiaz, a Pakistani-American performer and model, was confirmed to be “alive and well” at her Lahore home on Tuesday by her manager and legal advisor, Mian Shahbaz Ahmed.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Ahmed claimed that individuals responsible for hacking Imtiaz’s social media accounts and spreading the falsehoods would face legal repercussions.

We’ll investigate the underlying problem, he stated.

He said the actress is at home in Lahore right now and that she is doing fine. He also said she will soon release a video message on the subject.

Her passing was announced on her official Instagram account earlier today, which caused word of her passing to quickly spread over social media.

As per the account, Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead in her room. However, no further details about the model’s death were given.

The most gifted, alluring, and stunning actress and model now working in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Saeeda Imtiaz has established herself as a top and successful star. She was born on May 21st, 1985 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and comes from a family with Kashmiri ancestry. She has also worked in Hindi film and established herself as an actress.

She made her acting debut in the Pakistani film “Kaptaan” in 2012, which was based on the life of Imran Khan, a current prime minister and former cricket captain, and his wife Jemima Khan. Saeeda Imtiaz graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in psychology.

