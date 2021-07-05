Aymen Saleem quits acting over undisclosed reasons

Pakistani actress Aymen Saleem has announced to quit the showbiz industry, leaving her fans shocked.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “It is with deep gratitude that I’d like to share that I will no longer be acting. I have tremendous love and respect for the industry and will stay connected to it InshaAllah.”

Saleem, who made her acting debut with Chukpe Chukpe, adds, “I will keep you posted with what’s next! So much love, always.”

The daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousaf was first made the headlines when she along with her friends made a Guinness World Record in 2010.

Aymen had fitted 18 girls in a single vehicle that doors remained closed for at least 5 seconds to set the record.