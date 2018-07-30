Actors hail new filmmakers’ role in revival of Pakistan film industry

The silver screen artists hailed new film makers’ role for revival of local film industry. Actress Ayesha Omar has said that young filmmakers played important role for revival of Pakistani film industry.

“Our filmmakers have produced excellent and quality projects,” she said in an interview to media.

She said the induction of new television channels was good omen for artists because of that economic issues of artist were mostly settled.

Pakistani model and actress Neelum Munir has said that Pakistan film industry has entered into a new era.

“I sign a film only if I am satisfied with the role in it,” she said in an interview.

She said that quality films are being produced in Pakistan these days.

Neelum Munir said that in past heroes and heroines were given specific roles in films.

She said that movies of different film genres including comedy, musical, romantic and action are being produced in Pakistan these days.

