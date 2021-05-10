Actor Talat Siddiqui passes away at 82

Observer Report Lahore

Former Pakistani actor Talat Siddiqui passed away in Lahore late night on Saturday. She was 82.

According to sources close to the film and TV star, she had been sick for quite some time.

Siddiqui became a recognized name through her work on radio, before she moved towards the cinema. Known for hits Dilnasheen, Kaliya and Haider Sultan, the veteran actor had bid adieu to the industry 30 years ago.

She was the mother of Pakistani actor Arifa Siddiqui and the aunt of singer Fariha Pervez.